Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after buying an additional 332,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,348,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,583,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,253,753.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $72,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,225,646 shares of company stock valued at $89,375,311. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.47 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.