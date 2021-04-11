Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

NYSE NJR opened at $40.81 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

