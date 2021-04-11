Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.84 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $280.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

