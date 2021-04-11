Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 189.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

