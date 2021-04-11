Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NWN stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,397 shares of company stock worth $261,156. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.