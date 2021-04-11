Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,395 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 700,431 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PASG. Wedbush initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

PASG stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

