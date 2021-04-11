Northern Trust Corp Has $6.45 Million Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,988 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $813.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

