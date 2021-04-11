Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,083 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Software were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Software in the fourth quarter worth $3,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 85,851 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Software by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 50,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.42 million, a PE ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

