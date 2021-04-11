Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 244,856 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 244,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.32.

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last three months.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.