North American Management Corp Sells 733 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North American Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 197,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $529,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 111,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. 18,205,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,716,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

