North American Management Corp Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North American Management Corp lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.24. 2,383,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,597. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $141.22 and a twelve month high of $224.62. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.