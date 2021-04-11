North American Management Corp Has $18.21 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

North American Management Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,423,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

