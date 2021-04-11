Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 337,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Shares of DECK opened at $342.40 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $128.92 and a twelve month high of $347.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,174 shares of company stock worth $2,323,930. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

