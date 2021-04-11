Norges Bank Makes New $110.49 Million Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,249,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,663,750 shares of company stock worth $301,701,959. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

