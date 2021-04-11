Norges Bank Makes New $105.98 Million Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,410,020 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,983,000. Norges Bank owned 1.23% of Tapestry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $710,275,000 after acquiring an additional 429,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $120,468,000 after purchasing an additional 155,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPR opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

