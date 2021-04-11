Norges Bank Invests $94.09 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,288,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,090,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of The Western Union as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Western Union by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 464,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 50.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,517,000 after acquiring an additional 570,701 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 239,985 shares during the period.

Shares of WU stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.84.

In other news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

