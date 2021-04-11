Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,259,082 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,259,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,733,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of Chegg at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,954 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

