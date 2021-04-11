NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.00 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, NFT has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $14.00 million and $420,115.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00052913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.56 or 0.00608413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037004 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

