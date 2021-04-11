NFT Index (NFTI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,856.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $26,856.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $615.01 or 0.01024372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00057011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00084148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.47 or 0.00620401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00032740 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.