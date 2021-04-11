NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.81.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,926. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

