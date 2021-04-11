NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.99 Million

Brokerages expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post sales of $51.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.19 million to $53.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $220.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $229.52 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $246.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. 69,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

