Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.51. 4,883,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,435. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 621,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,480,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

