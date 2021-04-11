Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $244.87 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00296874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00737971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,674.90 or 0.99794586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.72 or 0.00795557 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 245,979,288 coins and its circulating supply is 245,978,737 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

