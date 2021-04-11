Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.97 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $750.85 million and $42.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,627.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.40 or 0.03591278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.85 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $689.02 or 0.01155543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.00497287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.59 or 0.00460515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.06 or 0.00364032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00033880 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00206742 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,646,624,122 coins and its circulating supply is 24,638,244,790 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

