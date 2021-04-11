Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.14

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $9.65. Neonode shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 32,921 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

