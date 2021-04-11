Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.14

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $9.65. Neonode shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 32,921 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
There is no company description available for Neonode Inc
Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.