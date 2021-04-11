Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $261,354. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $11.97 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

