Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

NLTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $261,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLTX opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

