NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post sales of $112.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $114.40 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $106.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $503.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.20 million to $540.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $581.04 million, with estimates ranging from $563.11 million to $594.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,605.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

