NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGMS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NGMS opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $9,375,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

