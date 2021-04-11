NBT Bank N A NY Sells 675 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock worth $81,135,176. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

