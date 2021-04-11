NBT Bank N A NY Sells 200 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $70.73 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.