NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,980 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

