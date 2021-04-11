NBT Bank N A NY Has $896,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

ICE stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

