NBT Bank N A NY Has $536,000 Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,744,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $5,147,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 210,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. Analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

