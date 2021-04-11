NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

