National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

NGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

National Grid stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $63.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

