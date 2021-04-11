MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MultiPlan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $6,307,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $271,635,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $10,307,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,837,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.