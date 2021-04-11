MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $448.50 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

