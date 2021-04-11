Morgan Stanley Sells 77,832 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,832 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Shares of PPLT opened at $112.87 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.07.

