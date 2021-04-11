Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 818,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $33,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,832,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,853,000 after buying an additional 461,273 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $30,123,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 547,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,291,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 165,606 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. China Mobile Limited has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

