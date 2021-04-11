Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $30,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDP. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $234,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

