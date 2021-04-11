Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 238.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $31,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.