Morgan Stanley Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 133.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,426.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,066 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,910 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.