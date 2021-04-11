Morgan Stanley Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $25.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VCTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.