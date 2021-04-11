Morgan Stanley Has $32.88 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $32,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $146.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $149.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

