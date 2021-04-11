Morgan Stanley Has $32.09 Million Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $32,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

