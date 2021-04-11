Morgan Stanley Boosts iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $20.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IHRT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

