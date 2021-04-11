Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 158.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $29,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after buying an additional 1,423,482 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $3,969,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $2,419,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 152,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.56 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

