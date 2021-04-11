Morgan Stanley Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $107.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.68.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,754 shares of company stock valued at $68,118,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.