Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $376.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total transaction of $8,461,010.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,356,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,498 shares of company stock valued at $97,655,190. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.